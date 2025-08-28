Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers overflow, displace over 200,000 people

Punjab is reeling from massive flooding triggered by a combination of torrential rains and excess water released by India into the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Punjab is reeling from massive flooding triggered by a combination of torrential rains and excess water released by India into the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers.

The province is currently facing the most severe flood situation, the water level in the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers is continuously rising, as a result of which millions of people have been forced to migrate while crops covering thousands of acres have been washed away by the river.

The water inflow in the Sutlej River at the Head Sulemanki in Bahawalnagar has reached 1,09,305 cusecs.

More than two dozen temporary dams have broken due to the flood relay.

Thousands of acres of crops have been destroyed, the river has entered the settlements with land erosion. The victims say that they have come out with great difficulty with their children, animals and belongings, no one has helped.

The water flow at Shahdara has reached more than 1,55,000 cusecs, while it is expected to increase to 2 lakh cusecs in the next 12 hours. Manga Mandi, Nol, Jhgian, Wada Abdullah areas of Lahore have been severely affected. The Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122 and the district administration are in the field, and relief operations are underway.

In Narowal, the flow of 1,66,000 cusecs is at the Jasar place of the Ravi River and 8,000 cusecs in the Basantar drain. The army and rescue agencies are busy evacuating areas near the river in Renala Khurd. Hundreds of acres of standing crops have been destroyed by the flood relay, and the landowners have been severely affected.

In Qabula, Pakpattan, Arifwala, many villages including Qabula Land, Dilawar, and Nora Rath have been evacuated. In Pakpattan, the river is eroding the land and hitting the settlements, while a 100,000 cusecs of water is flowing in Arifwala, the evacuation process has been accelerated.

There is a very high level of flood in the Chenab River at Head Qadirabad and Khanki. The water flow at Head Qadirabad is 996,000 cusecs while its capacity is only 800,000 cusecs, due to which there is a risk of the dam breaking. A 859,000 cusecs of water is flowing in Khanki and dozens of villages are under water, crops have been destroyed.

In relief and rescue updates, 263 flood relief camps have been established. Where food and medical facilities are being provided. 365 rescue operations in 24 hours, 57,745 people have been shifted to a safe place. Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed told APP that all officers should be present in the field, the protection of people's lives and property is the top priority.

The situation could become more dangerous after India releases additional water.

According to the Meteorological Department, the next 24 to 48 hours are very critical.

He has instructed the public to immediately evacuate the river banks and low-lying areas. Register at relief camps, staying at home can be dangerous and never go near rivers for recreation or making videos.