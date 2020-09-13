Ravi City, Bundle Island projects to attract foreign investors: President Dr. Arif Alvi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday said that the Ravi City and Bundle Island projects got the potential to attract the foreign investors to the country.

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting at the Sindh Governor's House here.

Speaking on the occasion, President Dr. Arif Alvi said that both the Ravi City and Bundle Island projects would create large number of employment opportunities.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was also present on the occasion.

Prominent businessmen Malik Riaz Hussain, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Mehmood Lodhi, Fawad Mukhtar of Fatima Group, Gohar Ejaz of Lake City Holding, Shahid Abdullah of Sapphire, Mian Muhammad Ahsan of US Group as well as Tariq Rafi, Ahmed Tabba and Nadeem Ferozwala were also present on the occasion.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about the Ravi City and Bundle Island projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the investors reposed their full confidence into the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for construction industry.