Ravi City, Bundle Island Projects To Have Positive Impact On Economy, People's Lives: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 08:36 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the mega urban development projects of Ravi City, Lahore and Bundle Island, Karachi would bring in positive impact on the country's economy and the lives of common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the mega urban development projects of Ravi City, Lahore and Bundle Island, Karachi would bring in positive impact on the country's economy and the lives of common man.

The two mega projects, besides promoting the local industries, would also help create job opportunities in the country, he added.

The prime minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here of the working groups of Pakistan Island Development Authority (PIDA) and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

He said Pakistan's coastal-line was not only appropriate for tourism and urban development of international standards, but also had the potential of creating numerous investment opportunities.

The prime minister further said that the Ravi City project, besides reducing the pressure of urban population in the big city of Lahore, would introduce new dimensions of urban planning in the country.

During the meeting, which was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik through video-link, the prime minister was briefed about the progress made so far on the two projects.

The prime minister was told that the urban centers at Ravi City and Bundle Island would be constructed for the first time in the country's history in line with the principles of a green city.

The Ravi Urban Development Authority chairman told the meeting that the survey of 18600 acres of land for the construction had been completed, which did not require any evacuation or dislocation of the local residents.

He said Ravi City project, besides providing the residential facilities of international standards to the people, would prove to be a model in the region to follow due to the availability of basic amenities like sewerage, underground water tanks, safety and environmental protection.

It may be mentioned here that instead of taking loans, the two projects are being development on the basis of public private partnership for which international institutions and investors are taking keen interest.

The Pakistan Island Development Authority chairman apprised the prime minister of the interest being taken by various international companies in the master planning and environmental study of the Island development.

