UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ravi City, Bundle Islands Projects Very Important In View Of Rising Demand In Housing Sector: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:23 PM

Ravi City, Bundle Islands projects very important in view of rising demand in housing sector: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that in the wake of rising demand in the country's housing sector, the two mega development projects including Ravi City, Lahore and Bundle Islands, Karachi were very important

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that in the wake of rising demand in the country's housing sector, the two mega development projects including Ravi City, Lahore and Bundle Islands, Karachi were very important.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here regarding Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) and Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Special Assistants to PM Dr Shehbaz Gill, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, Chairman Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Authority and Chairman Pakistan Islands Development Authority besides senior officials attended the meeting.

The prime minister stressed on the need of highlighting positive aspects of the projects through an awareness campaign.

He said people should be informed that how the two projects would help address various economic and environmental issues besides, creating employment opportunities and reducing pollution.

The prime minister said that they also have to ensure the maximum participation of Overseas Pakistanis in the two projects.

He further directed that time-lines should be stipulated for the completion of various phases of the projects and their implementation ensured.

The meeting was informed about the progress made so far in the two projects. It was told that Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and National Logistics Cell (NLC) have started work in Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Authority with clearly defined timelines for the completion of various phases of the project.

The meeting was also informed about the partnership process with Chinese companies.

\932

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor China Naya Pakistan Progress Ali Haider FWO Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

11 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

11 minutes ago

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

2 hours ago

8 outlaws of two gangs nabbed by Pindigheab Police ..

6 seconds ago

Ireland team to play Scotland in Autumn Nations Cu ..

8 seconds ago

E-bidding system in NHA to ensure transparency, sa ..

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.