Ravi City project likely to bring in $7.6 b revenue: Prime Minister told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday was told that strategy for Ravi City project had been formulated which had the potential to bring in a revenue of around $7.6 billion.

The prime minister, who chaired a review meeting of Ravi Urban Development Authority and Central business District, was told that Request for Proposal from two major firms had been received and is expected from another four.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt. General (Retd) Anwar Ali Hayder, Chairman of Ravi Urban Development Authority Rashid Aziz, Imran Amin and others attended the meeting.

During the briefing about the progress on the project, it was informed that an additional camp had been set up to accelerate the development work.

The prime minister was also apprised of the progress on Central Business District project. It was told that both the Federal and provincial governments would benefit from the project. The Civil Aviation Authority and Pakistan Railway are also likely to earn revenue from partnership.

The prime minister said the country had been banking upon the loans instead of exploiting the available huge resources thus facing a huge burden of payment of loan mark up. Such resources should be used to uplift the institutions deteriorated during the previous governments, he added.