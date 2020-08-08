Ravi River project foundation of Naya Lahore: Shibli

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said the Ravi River project was the foundation of a Naya Lahore in the Naya Pakistan, which would pave way for investment and provide vast employment opportunities to people.

In a tweet, he said plantation, lake and water treatment plant projects would make Lahore beautiful and environment friendly city.