Ravi River Urban Development Project To Attract Foreign Exchange, Create Jobs: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 11:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said as the Ravi River Urban Development Project was very important for Punjab and the whole of Pakistan, it would help attract foreign exchange and create job opportunities.

He directed for timely completion of the project and said every hurdle in its way should immediately be removed, all legal requirements be fulfilled and the work be completed with complete transparency.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting here to review the progress on Ravi River Urban Development Project.

Federal ministers Shibli Faraz and Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor Shehzad Akbar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor to the CM Dr Salman Shah, Punjab Chief Secretary and Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lt. Gen. Anwar Ali Haider, Ravi Urban Development Authority Chairman, President of the Bank of Punjab, Lahore Development Authority Vice Chairman, Commissioner Lahore and senior officers attended the meeting.

