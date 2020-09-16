Ravi Riverfront project to address climate change challenges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Ravi Riverfront Urban Development (RRFUD) project, which ground-breaking ceremony was performed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, is being developed keeping in mind the climate change challenges of the future Lahore.

RRFUD has been envisaged to defeat pollution, contamination of water, depletion of the ground water and help ensure healthy environment and human life through ecological balance.

The previous governments had put off the project on one pretext or the other as they lacked will, vision and honest intent to address the ills of a sprawling metropolis but the mercurial leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to save the city from the demon of overpopulation, poverty, and ecological disequilibrium through the development of a planned new city.

Like other cosmopolitan cities of the world, the amorphous Lahore was faced with debilitating challenges of governance, inequality, technology, resources, transportation and environment for which Ravi Riverfront Urban Development (RRFUD) project was seen as a solution for past many decades.

It is the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who decided to accomplish the RRFUD project under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project after it remained in doldrums for years.

Engr. Imran Zafar of the NESPAK, who has worked closely on the project, said the RRFUD project will rub shoulders with the cities like Dubai, adding that it has been planned on Dubai model and it will take some time in its fruition. He said the only difficulty was to initiate the gigantic project as the previous government had shelved it but the Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken the decision to build a future city in Pakistan.

About the housing capacity in the new city, Engr. Imran Zafar said so huge is the project of the new city that whole population of the city can be accommodated in the Ravi Riverfront city.

"12 new cities including Residential City, Medical City, Downtown, Commercial Hub, Urban Farms and Miscellaneous Use City will be developed in the first phase with Innovation City spanning over 1370 acres in the second phase while, the third phase, Knowledge City, sports City and Eco City on a land area of 14000 acres will be completed", he remarked, adding that a total land area of 103271 acres will be acquired from public and government control for the development of RRFUD.

Eng. Imran Zafar said the Ravi Riverfront will be developed in three phases and, in the initial phase, a lake covering 46 kilometers area, six wastewater treatment plants, three barrages and urban forest would be developed during the first three years.

The Town planning expert, to a question, said provision of water for drinking and irrigation is the top-most priority for which wastewater and surface water treatment plants will be installed.

Responding to a question, he said development of the lake will purge the Ravi from domestic and industrial waste and provide 271 billion liters of water, adding that the wastewater treatment plants would help treat 2.

4 billion liter water daily and this water will irrigate 75000 acres of land. He said the new cities will add to the grandeur of the historic Lahore and set it apart from other mega-cities of the world.

"Populating new cities is in line with the sayings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) who desired to build new cities," he said and added that the business community is all praise for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its futuristic vision.

He, about the advantages of RRFUD, said the development of a new city will definitely decrease the burden on Lahore and would improve civic amenities.

To a query, LCCI vice president Mian Zahid Jawaid said the proposed location for the Ravi Riverfront project is very attractive, adding that a proper planned city would cater to the needs of people for the next 50-60 years. "Islamabad is one of the only cities which is properly planned and it is hoped that the RRF City would provide same living standards", he added.

About the economic activity, Mian Zahid Jawaid said at least 80-100 industry are linked with the real-estate and construction industry, adding that RRFUD project was sure to generate huge economic activity in the country with unlimited employment opportunities besides new investment avenues for the local and foreign investors.

Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal, talking to APP on Tuesday, said RRFDU project is foreseen as a game changer from the economic, social, urban development and environmental aspects in the millennia-old historic city of Lahore.

"RRFUD project has been envisaged to overcome inequality, environmental threats like floods, besides generating resources like water, food and energy, and ensuring good-governance while it will ease down pressure on the existing city", he said.

To a query, he said it is historic that Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the RRFUD project in the epoch-making month of August when Pakistan came into being, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has stood true to his manifesto of making new Pakistan from the decaying edifice of a corruption ridden political system.

The Minister Investments said the project will generate enormous financial activity through creation of new jobs, housing facilities, clean environment and futuristic facilities. He further said the project was a step towards partial fulfilment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) election manifesto.

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister, about the economic opportunities, said RRFUD project will usher in an era of economic boon through immense business activity worth billions of rupees, adding that the project is also expected to create millions of new jobs, improve water resources, enhance living standards and provide cleaner greener environment for the generations to come.

About the ambitious urban development projects, Mian Aslam Iqbal said RFUD project is close to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has a clear vision about a new Lahore which rubs shoulders with the modern cities of the world.