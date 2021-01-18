UrduPoint.com
Ravi Riverfront Project To Provide Lakhs Of Job Opportunities: Dr Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project will provide job opportunities to lakhs of people.

Addressing a press conference along with Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Chairman Rashid Aziz here, she said that the project reflected the aspirations of the people of Lahore and the country at large, who were associated with digititalization and wanted to introduced the latest technologies in the country.

She said the project would lead to a city reflecting modernisation and technologies of current era besides creating economic mobility, investment and opportunities.

Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally monitoring the project on daily basis and every week two meetings were being held to review the development of the project.

She said more than 200,000 acres of land would be utilised for setting up new city in Lahore under Ravi Riverfront project and it would be completed in the next 30 years.

She said that in the past, Shehbaz Sharif tried to keep himself politically alive through show-off projects.

The SACM said that projects started by the previous Punjab government resulted in destruction of the provincial capital.

It was need of the hour to launch people-friendly policies and public welfare-oriented projects as per their needs, besides stopping the wastage of resources, she added.

RUDA Chairman Rashid Aziz briefed the SACM about the different dimensions of the project and added that very soon on site media briefing would be held to update journalists about the ongoing activities on the project.

Responding to a question, Dr Firdous said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wanted to challenge democracy, weaken parliament and to disrespect institutions in the country.

She said that a PDM protest would be held against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chairman on Jan 19, who was appointed with the consent of the opposition. She termed it a contradiction on the part of the opposition.

To another query, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made inter-ministerial committee to probe all misdeeds, committed from 2002 to 2020.

The committee would made all facts public after completing its work, she added.

To another query, she said that if the opposition would cross limits in protest outside the ECP, the law would take its own course.

LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran also spoke.

