Ravi Urban, Central Business District Projects To Save Lahore's Environment, Ecology: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said completion of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Central business District (CBD) Walton projects would prove helpful in saving the environment and ecology of Lahore.

Chairing a meeting to review progress made so far on RUDA and CBD projects, he said for the first time in the country's history, the dead capital was being regenerated into valuable assets through these projects.

PM Khan said the success of these projects would serve as a model for other cash-strapped departments to replicate for generating financial resources.

Earlier, CEO RUDA Imran Amin briefed the Prime Minister that development work on different innovative projects of RUDA was in full swing.

These projects include the development of Chaharbagh, industrial estate, water training work, Saphire Bay, Waste to Energy Plant, and Waste Treatment Plant. All administrative and environmental issues have been resolved and the projects are moving ahead.

The prime minister was also briefed that the construction of Bab-e-Pakistan, a Museum on the history of Walton from 1900 to date, an LNG-based captive power plant, and a state-of-the-art teaching hospital in CBD, Walton was expected to be completed by March next.

The prime minister was also apprised of the progress of Nullah Leh and Ring Road projects in Rawalpindi.

PM Khan terming projects of supreme national interest directed the authorities concerned to adopt the proactive and innovative approach for their completion on a fast-track basis.

The meeting was attended by State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority (NAPHDA) Lt Gen Anwar Ali Haider (Retd), CEO Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin and senior officers concerned.

Punjab Local Govt Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Advisor to CM Punjab Dr Salman Shah, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Hassan Khawar and senior officers concerned from the government of Punjab joined the meeting via video-link.

