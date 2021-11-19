UrduPoint.com

Ravi Urban, Central Business Housing Projects Crucial To Attract FDI: PM Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 04:36 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Central Business District (CBD), Walton projects were crucial for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in housing and construction sectors in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Central Business District (CBD), Walton projects were crucial for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in housing and construction sectors in the country.

He was chairing a review meeting on Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Central Business District (CBD), Walton.

The prime minister said both the flagship projects of the government would promote modern, self-sustained, clean and green residential and business facilities in the country.

He directed the authorities to win over maximum investment for both the projects.

Earlier, the prime minister was informed that work on the development of basic infrastructure including roads, sewerage and drainage in the Central Business District (CBD) was in full swing and likely to be completed ahead of schedule.

Moreover, the construction work on Bab-e-Pakistan Project will also start soon.

The prime minister was apprised that RUDA was all set to develop its Saphire Bay Project.

Also, a state of the art Industrial Estate, powered by renewable energy, is also ready to be launched very soon.

Located at a strategic sight and easily accessible through Ring Road and motorways, it would house various manufacturing and light Industrial units.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State on Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Adviser on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority (NAPHDA) Lt Gen Anwar Ali Haider (Retd), Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais and senior officers concerned.

Punjab Housing Minister Malik Asad Khokhar, Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed and senior officers concerned from the Government of Punjab joined the meeting via video link.

