Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), CBD Attract Foreign Investment At UAE Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 07:46 PM

The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) attracted investment in a three-day long international property show in Dubai, which culminated with a huge turnout of international developers, realtors and property conglomerates

According to a spokesman for RUDA, A total of 36 countries showcased their flagship projects. RUDA and CBD (Central Business District) presented the Pakistani Pavilion, which attracted interested international investors, expatriate Pakistanis and general visitors from host of business backgrounds.

RUDA, the upcoming city by the river, closed the process of signing three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with world renowned realtors and an internationally reputed brokerage firm. Negotiations with an international hospitality group has also finalised, which showed immense interest in building a chain of international hotels in Pakistan.

For the construction of low-cost houses under RUDA's different projects, funding of millions of Dollars is finalised for prefabricated green houses.

On the other hand, the CBD signed 4 MoUs, accruing substantive investment in the business district. A group of 50 expatriate investors based in Dubai visited Pakistani pavilion and showed their desire in materialising investments in RUDA and CBD.

Chief Operating Officer and head of Pakistani delegates, Mansoor Ahmed Janjua thanked the organisers of the international property show for providing very congenial and people friendly atmosphere to the participants during the shows, seminars and walk around. He also reiterated that Government of the Punjab is committed to bringing prosperity to the people through foreign investment on one hand and providing affordable living opportunities to its denizens on the other.

