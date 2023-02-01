Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) signs MOU with National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ):Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman of RUDA, the MOU was signed to provide installation of IT & Electronic Technological towers in RUDA's smart city, safe city, and other upcoming projects like ChaharBagh etc.

During the ceremony, MD NRTC Brigadier Muhammad Asim Ishaque said, "The NRTC is one of the world's leading smart-tech corporation with most advanced technological systems like smart metering, cutting edge technique and smart solutions in communication and electronics.

"Being Pakistan's largest defence and telecom manufacturers, we are looking forward to work with RUDA for future endeavors as Ravi city is one of the mega projects of Pakistan with an aim to build a new modern and eco-friendly city," he added.

CEO RUDA Imran Amin said, "This MOU signed with NRTC is going to be beneficial, considering it from both economical or technological aspects." Projects like safe city and security surveillance along river belt are one of the key features that RUDA requires, he added.

He further said, "Under this agreement both RUDA and NRTC will explore the possibility of pursuing projects that will give value to the economy as a whole."Imran Amin further added that RUDA is seeking latest and most modern solutions for designs, urban development, town planning, afforestation, water treatment, energy conservation, infrastructure and host of other areas as envisaged for future cities of coming decades.