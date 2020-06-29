UrduPoint.com
Ravians Union Condemns Life Threats To Government College University VC

The Old Ravians Union (ORU) has condemned hurling of life threats at Government College University (GCU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi by some security guards

According to a spokesperson for the GCU here on Monday, Union President Ashfaq Mohlan, Honorary Secretary Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Secretary Tayyab Rizvi and the executive committee members expressed solidarity with head of their alma mater and demanded an independent and professional inquiry to identify the motives behind the intolerable act.

They endorsed their support for VC Asghar Zaidi's work towards uplifting of the GCU.

