RAW linked terrorist group arrested in Karachi: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday disclosed that a very dangerous terrorist group linked with Indian intelligence agency RAW has been arrested from Karachi on a mission to conduct terrorist activities in major cities of the country.

Sheikh Rashid, however, clarified that this group was not involved in the recent Lahore blast but, added that they found involvement of another group linked with Indian intelligence in the terrorist act.

Details of suspected group could not be revealed at the moment, he said adding that they have arrested those involved in the cowardly act with one facilitator.

As the country has a central geographical location, the government was facing international pressure so that no one would be able to use our land for their nefarious designs and create any instability in the region, the minister said while talking to a private news channel.

Keeping in view the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan was installing electronic system on Torkham and Chaman for better border security arrangements to secure its 88 percent border boundaries with Afghanistan.

Whereas, 46 to 48 percent area with Iran border has been fenced which would be completed this year, he informed.

Replying to a query he said, Afghan people were very happy with the announcement that Pakistan has not allowed its land for any offensive activity against Afghanistan.

Pakistan has to see Afghanistan as its neighborhood, not as a thousand miles away, "this is our new strategy", he quoted.

Replying to another question regarding general elections in Azad Kashmir, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form its government there, adding, neither Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) could succeed there nor Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Rawlakot, Mirpur and Muzaffarabad after July 2, adding, the election rallies of PTI would show the trend of people's favorite party, hoping that PPP politics in Azad Kashmir would end.

Replying to a question regarding Bilawal Bhutto's claim where he called the Prime Minister a security risk, Sheikh Rashid said it was a great tragedy in Pakistan that politicians did not realize responsibility of their words.

He said that the game of misleading masses through words has become a common practice in Pakistan, however, politicians did not dare talk on the ground realities.

In another query, about not giving air bases to the United States, he said that the doors of dialogue should not be closed, adding, Pakistan wanted to take the whole world on board regarding the matter.