Raw material gutted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Raw material worth millions of rupees gutted when a fire broke out on the second floor of the gloves manufacturing factory at Wazirabad road late last night.

According to rescue-1122 here on Wednesday, the fire was doused after a struggle of two hours.

On getting information,District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal reached the spot and commanded the operation.As many as 10 vehicles and water bowsers took part in the operation , said rescue officials.

According to the factory owners Faisal and Ali Tufail, the fire caused a loss of Rs. 25 millions.However,the timely operation saved goods and the building worth Rs 40 million.