UrduPoint.com

Raw Material Gutted

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Raw material gutted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Raw material worth millions of rupees gutted when a fire broke out on the second floor of the gloves manufacturing factory at Wazirabad road late last night.

According to rescue-1122 here on Wednesday, the fire was doused after a struggle of two hours.

On getting information,District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal reached the spot and commanded the operation.As many as 10 vehicles and water bowsers took part in the operation , said rescue officials.

According to the factory owners Faisal and Ali Tufail, the fire caused a loss of Rs. 25 millions.However,the timely operation saved goods and the building worth Rs 40 million.

Related Topics

Fire Water Vehicles Road Wazirabad Million

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of schoo ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of school in Sohbatpur

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister o ..

Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister of External Affairs

43 minutes ago
 US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from ..

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from terrorism

1 hour ago
 United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

2 hours ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.