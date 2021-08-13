UrduPoint.com

RAW-NDS Nexus Behind Dasu Attack: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says that Afghanistan soil was used in Dasu terrorist activity.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Indian Raw and Afghanistan NDS were behind the attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineer working on Dasu Hydropower Project.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Afghanistan soil was used for attack on the bus. He expressed these words while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

He said: “Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) worked together for Dasu terror attack as per the probe carried out into the incident,”.

At least 12 people including nine Chinese national working on Dasu Hydropower Project were killed when a bus carrying them fell into a ravine following an explosion on July 14. The bus was ferrying the Chinese and Pakistani workers to an under-construction tunnel site of the Dasu Hydropower Project in the remote Kohistan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Qureshi said that the car used in the attack was smuggled into Pakistan and the original intended target of terrorists’ was the Diamer-Bhasha dam site.

“The investigation also revealed that the terrorists’ Primary target was the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, but when they failed there, they chose Dasu next,” said Qureshi, pointing out that It was a blind case but Pakistani institutions managed to trace it.

He said that the authorities examined footage of 36 CCTV cameras along the 1,400 kilometers area that the bus had gone through. He went on to say that body parts including a thumb and finger were found from the blast site and investigators are confident that they must belong to the suicide bomber. While lauding the Chinese leadership for showing patience, Qureshi said that the Chinese are satisfied with the investigation into the Dasu terror attack.

On other hand, the Deputy Inspector General of Counter-Terrorism Department (DIG-CTD) Javed Iqbal said that more than 100 kilograms of explosive material had been used by terrorists in the Dasu bus explosion. DIG KP Javed Iqbal said that the probe was conducted with the cooperation of the country’s intelligence agencies.

He said that they found parts of the vehicle used in the terror attack from the crime scene, as well as recovered a finger of the terror suspect. The investigators collected footage of all CCTV cameras installed on the route, whereas, the 500-GB video data was acquired for conducting the investigation.

