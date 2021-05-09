RAW trained militant, affiliated with MQM London arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Karachi Police Sunday claimed arresting a terrorist affiliated with MQM London, trained by Indian intelligence agency RAW and recovered a hand grenade from his possession.

Accused Muhammad Shehzad alias Khaji alias Hazrat was arrested from Malir City, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.

He had joined MQM London's Shah Faisal Sector 104 in 1988, as an activist. In 1993, Shehzad joined Naeem Shari's target killing team.

On October 17, 1994, the accused along with his accomplices shot killed a police Sub-Inspector Muhammad Aslam and police Constable Muhammad Ayub. DSP Mukhtiar Ahmad Chaudhry also sustained injured in the attack.

Alleged terrorist Shehzad revealed that in 1995, six residents of Musa Colony were tortured to death after being abducted on suspicion of being informers.

During 1996 operation in Karachi, he remained hiding in different parts of the city to escape the arrest and later party sent him to South Africa.

The arrested accused was sent to Delhi, India in 2000 on the orders of the MQM London leadership along with his accomplices for receiving training from the Indian intelligence agency RAW.

He was involved in targeted killings and attempt to murder cases of political and religious figures in Karachi on his return from training in India. The arrested accused was being further interrogated.

A case was registered against the accused under other provisions including anti-terrorism.