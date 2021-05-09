UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAW Trained Militant, Affiliated With MQM London Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

RAW trained militant, affiliated with MQM London arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Karachi Police Sunday claimed arresting a terrorist affiliated with MQM London, trained by Indian intelligence agency RAW and recovered a hand grenade from his possession.

Accused Muhammad Shehzad alias Khaji alias Hazrat was arrested from Malir City, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.

He had joined MQM London's Shah Faisal Sector 104 in 1988, as an activist. In 1993, Shehzad joined Naeem Shari's target killing team.

On October 17, 1994, the accused along with his accomplices shot killed a police Sub-Inspector Muhammad Aslam and police Constable Muhammad Ayub. DSP Mukhtiar Ahmad Chaudhry also sustained injured in the attack.

Alleged terrorist Shehzad revealed that in 1995, six residents of Musa Colony were tortured to death after being abducted on suspicion of being informers.

During 1996 operation in Karachi, he remained hiding in different parts of the city to escape the arrest and later party sent him to South Africa.

The arrested accused was sent to Delhi, India in 2000 on the orders of the MQM London leadership along with his accomplices for receiving training from the Indian intelligence agency RAW.

He was involved in targeted killings and attempt to murder cases of political and religious figures in Karachi on his return from training in India. The arrested accused was being further interrogated.

A case was registered against the accused under other provisions including anti-terrorism.

Related Topics

Karachi India Injured Murder Attack Delhi Terrorist MQM Target Killing Police London South Africa Malir Shah Faisal October Sunday From

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

7 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

8 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

9 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

9 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.