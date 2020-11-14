Rawadari Tehreek cuts cake on Diwali festival

Rawadari Tehreek Multan (chapter) organized a cake cutting ceremony to mark festival of Hindu community "Diwali", here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawadari Tehreek Multan (chapter) organized a cake cutting ceremony to mark festival of Hindu community "Diwali", here on Saturday.

Hindu community leaders Shakuntla Devi, Ailka Devi, Pandat Raaj Kapur and activists of Rawadari Tehreek Muhammad Ashraf Qureshi, Rana Irfan Ruknuddin Hamidi, Salman Elahi were also present.

While talking to APP, the activists of Rawadari Tehreek said that Pakistan attached great importance to minorities. They added that they shared joys and sorrows. They also stressed to maintain and promote harmony among people, hailing from different religions.