UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawadari Tehreek Cuts Cake On Diwali Festival

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 09:30 PM

Rawadari Tehreek cuts cake on Diwali festival

Rawadari Tehreek Multan (chapter) organized a cake cutting ceremony to mark festival of Hindu community "Diwali", here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawadari Tehreek Multan (chapter) organized a cake cutting ceremony to mark festival of Hindu community "Diwali", here on Saturday.

Hindu community leaders Shakuntla Devi, Ailka Devi, Pandat Raaj Kapur and activists of Rawadari Tehreek Muhammad Ashraf Qureshi, Rana Irfan Ruknuddin Hamidi, Salman Elahi were also present.

While talking to APP, the activists of Rawadari Tehreek said that Pakistan attached great importance to minorities. They added that they shared joys and sorrows. They also stressed to maintain and promote harmony among people, hailing from different religions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan From

Recent Stories

Independent Panel Rejects World Biathlon Body's Ro ..

24 seconds ago

Usman Dar, Ch Akhlaq hold open kutchery

26 seconds ago

Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) vital to abolish ..

28 seconds ago

Ceremony held to mark Shan-E-Rehmat-Ul-Lilalameen ..

29 seconds ago

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

6 minutes ago

Acting Kyrgyz President Japarov Steps Down to Run ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.