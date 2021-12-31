Rawal Chowk flyover to be completed within stipulated time

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority's development work on Rawal Chowk Interchange and 7th Avenue Underpass is in full swing as the civic agency is determined to complete the mega projects within stipulated timeframe.

These mega projects (Rawal Chowk Interchange and 7th Avenue Underpass), launched to help control traffic burden on Islamabad roads, are expected to be completed by March 2022 and by June 2022 respectively.

A Spokesman of CDA, Syed Asif Raza on Friday said due to increased vehicular traffic it was necessary to develop alternate strategic routes to reduce heavy congestion during peak hours.

"After finalization of the mega connectivity initiatives, special reflectors will be installed to facilitate commuters for identifying their route while travelling to avoid inconvenience," he told APP.

Highlighting the importance of plantation, he said special greenbelts would be made across the underpasses to provide green and serene landscape for the road users. "With an aim to avoid cutting trees CDA transplanted the mature trees from the Rawal Dam Chowk vicinity to other suitable places of the federal capital," he said.

Raza informed that the Chairman CDA has directed the concerned formation to ensure high quality of construction work as well as to further expedite the pace of the work to reduce public inconvenience.

Meanwhile, when contacted Mustafa Nazir, a commuter was of the view that the federal capital's traffic congestion was becoming a serious nuisance for citizens with an each passing moth and people had to remain stranded for hours during school and office timings.

Nazir said thanks to the civic body which took this important initiative to manage the construction work on these public friendly projects with the sole purpose to facilitate commuters for hassle free travelling and to check traffic jams.

Another commuter, Ayesha Farhat, who travels on Park road to go to her university, said the population boom and rise in vehicles number has shrunk the Federal Capital's passages in different localities and it was imperative to have new under passes and widening of routes for smooth travelling.

She lauded CDA and Islamabad traffic police for providing alternate routes to avoid inconvenience for travelers during ongoing construction activity.