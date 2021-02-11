UrduPoint.com
"RAWAL CYCLING SATURDAYS" To Be Arranged On Feb-13

Muhammad Irfan Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :For the promotion of Cycling in Rawalpindi, Commissioner Office Rawalpindi will launch the program 'RAWAL CYCLING SATURDAYS' under global active cities project on 13th February.

Riders would begin the ride at the Metro Track till Saddar Metro Station where a ceremony will be held at Pothohar Parking.

Wellness Booth and Refreshment Booths will be set up at the Parking. The riders will move back to Pothohar Metro Bus Station, I-9, via Murree road/ Stadium Road.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi will ride the Bicycle along with community members to emphasize the importance of keeping an Active, Healthy and Happy Lifestyle.

The mega Ride is planned in collaboration with Critical Mass Rawalpindi / Islamabad and Active Cities Committee Pakistan.

