Rawal Dam Chowk Interchange Likely To Be Completed By August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Rawal Dam Chowk Interchange likely to be completed by August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The construction work on Rawal Dam Chowk Interchange was in full swing and likely to be completed by August 2022.

The work on laying off the overhead deck slab was in progress while concrete laying work was being completed at fast pace, said spokesman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday.

The project had three deck slabs for the flyover, one of which had already been completed while the other was finished the other day. The last deck slab will also be completed in the next two weeks.

Similarly, he said, other works including filling on the walls were accelerated which will be completed by the end of August and opened for traffic.

The construction work on underpasses and other loops was also near completion.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had recently visited the project and directed the CDA to complete the project by September 2022.

