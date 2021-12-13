UrduPoint.com

Rawal Dam Chowk Interchange Project Likely To Be Completed By June 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed Monday visited various ongoing development projects in the Federal capital and reviewed progress work.

He was informed that due date for completion of Rawal dam Interchange Project was October 2022, but it was likely to be completed by early June 2022.

Member Engineering and senior officials of the authority were also present on the occasion, a news release said.

The chairman directed the officers concerned to install reflectors around Rawal Dam Interchange site to facilitate commuter as well as to complete the slip roads of the project and open them for traffic this month.

Furthermore, during his visit to 7th Avenue Interchange Project, he directed the departments concerned to complete it by February 2022 and open it for traffic.

The entire project should be finished by August 2022, he added.

It may be noted that October 2022 was set for the completion of the 7th Avenue Interchange Project. In order to maintain the flow of traffic, instructions were issued that CDA and traffic police should work out a traffic diversion plan to the convenience of the visitors.

Instructions were also issued to display traffic diversion signs at prominent places for public guidance and alternative routes.

The authority's chairman directed the Environment Wing to select suitable sites in both the projects to plant more trees.

He asked to expedite the work while mobilizing all the resources to complete both the projects so that the citizens do not face any problem like traffic jam.

