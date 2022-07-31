Rawal Dam Interchange project near completion: CDA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday said the Rawal Dam Interchange project was entered into final stages after completion of filling work on both ramps of the interchange.

The authority's chairman had instructed concerned formation to carry out more compaction to minimize the effects of the recent rains on construction activities to ensure provision of high and quality travel facilities, its spokesman told APP.

He said granular material was also being used to eliminate the effects of heavy rains so that the construction works are not affected by the rains in any way.

FWO is currently executing the Rawal Dam Interchange project which was expected to be finished one month before the given deadline. The committed delivery time of the project was October 2022.

The project includes an underpass, one overhead bridge, a few slip roads, and one underpass connecting to Margalla Town.