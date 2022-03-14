Rawal Dam Interchange Project to be completed on time: CDA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday said the Rawal Dam Interchange Project would be completed within its stipulated deadline as work at the site had been accelerated.

The foundation work had consumed time, however all available resources were being utilised for completion of the project, said a CDA official.

During the last few years, he said due to increasing population in adjoining areas of Park Road, traffic congestion has become a problem at the site, where the interchange was being built to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The road was used as the main route towards several housing schemes and towns including CDA's Park Enclaves (I, II, III) whereas, during the last decade or so, many educational institutions and wedding marquees have also been established in the area.

Residents of old villages such as Lakhwal, Kurri, Chatta Bakhtawar, Shahzad Town, Rawal Town, Alipur Farash have also seen an increase in population that has resulted in traffic load on Park Road. Similarly, the residents of Banigala also use Park Road.

After completion of the said interchange project, the civic body had planned to expand the existing Park Road where traffic load increased, the official added.

The project, worth Rs1.1 billion, was inaugurated in July 2020, but work on it formally began in October two years ago.

