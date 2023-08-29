Rawal Dam spillway to be opened amid rising water levels; authorities on high alert for 'Potential Flooding'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The water level in Rawal Dam has reached the level of 1751.50 feet, and the spillway will be opened from 6am to 9am on Tuesday, August 29th.

The spillway will remain open to reach the average level of 1751.00 feet, the opening hours of the spillway depend on the rain conditions, ICT Spokesman said.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on late Monday directed all the response units, departments, monitoring camps and relief camps to be on alert.

Along with the police reserve and LEAs will also be deployed on the banks of River Korang, he added.

Moreover, strict action will be taken against anyone who enters the Korang River and violates the imposition of Section 144.

The DC Islamabad has also taken the Rawalpindi administration on board in order to tackle any untoward situation.