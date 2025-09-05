Open Menu

Rawal Dam Spillways Opened After Attaining Maximum Storage Capacity

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The district administration on Friday opened the spillways of Rawal Dam after water levels reached the prescribed limit of 1,752 feet.

Authorities said the decision was taken to ensure safe water outflow and prevent any risk of flooding in surrounding areas.

According to spokesman of district administration, once the water level recedes to the safe mark, the spillways will be closed again. At present, the process of water discharge from the dam is ongoing. The administration has also issued precautionary guidelines for residents, advising them to stay away from rivers, streams, and low-lying areas.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nilore, along with relevant teams, remained on-site to monitor the situation when the spillways were opened. The teams are coordinating with local authorities to keep the discharge under control and to respond quickly in case of any emergency.

The administration has stressed that the measure is a routine safety step taken whenever water in the dam reaches its maximum storage capacity.

Officials highlighted that the spillways help regulate water flow, especially during the rainy season, when heavy inflows into the dam raise water levels. The timely release of water reduces pressure on the dam structure and maintains a balanced supply downstream.

Residents living near natural drains have been asked to remain alert and avoid visiting water channels until the discharge process is completed. The administration has also directed rescue teams and local police to stay on high alert in case support is needed in vulnerable areas.

The administration further appealed to the public to cooperate by avoiding unnecessary movement near rivers and streams. It reminded citizens that precautionary measures help minimize risks during such situations and that compliance with safety advisories is essential for public welfare.

