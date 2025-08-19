Rawal Dam Spillways Opened After Heavy Rains In Capital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad administration on Tuesday opened the spillways of Rawal Dam following a sharp rise in the water level caused by continuous monsoon rains.
According to an official , the spillways were opened at 12 noon as the reservoir touched the level of 1,750 feet.
Assistant Commissioner Nilore personally supervised the operation to ensure smooth water release.
The district administration has directed all relevant institutions to remain on high alert and maintain close coordination for emergency response.
Citizens have been advised to stay away from rivers and canals and to immediately contact the administration in case of any emergency.
