Rawal dam spillways opened as water level rises due to rain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The district administration, on Friday, opened the spillways of Rawal Dam due to rise in water level amid heavy rains.

According to the statement issued, the spillways were opened in the early hours as the water level reached the prescribed limit of 1,751 feet mark.

The Assistant Commissioner of Nilore was present at the spot to supervise the process.

District administration appealed to the citizens to take precautionary measures and cooperate with the teams for safety.