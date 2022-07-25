Rawal Dam spillways to open on Tuesday

Recent torrential rains in the federal capital filled the Rawal Dam to its capacity on Monday after which the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has decided to lift the spillway gates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Recent torrential rains in the Federal capital filled the Rawal Dam to its capacity on Monday after which the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has decided to lift the spillway gates.

The ICT in a news statement announced to open the spillways at 0600 hours to 1000 hours sharp on Tuesday (26th July).

"As the water level of Rawal dam has reached its maximum limit of 1750.10 feet, around 861 acre feet water will be depleted from the lake to attain level of 1749.

50 feet," it added.

The DC Islamabad also put all response units, departments, monitoring camps and relief camps on high alert. Police reserves and Law enforcement agencies will also be deployed along the Korang river.

Moreover, strict action will be taken against anyone entering the Korang river and violating the implementation of section 144.

The Rawalpindi administration has also been taken on board in this regard.