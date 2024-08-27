Open Menu

Rawal Dam Spillways To Open: Public Safety Alert Issued

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration have announced that the spillways of Rawal Dam will be opened on Tuesday at 4 pm.

This measure is being taken as a precaution due to rising water levels in the dam, said the spokesman of ICT administration.

Residents living near urban river channels are advised to avoid these areas to stay safe. Those in low-lying regions should ensure they follow all safety measures to protect themselves and their property.

In the event of an emergency, the public is encouraged to contact the district administration by dialing 16. Livestock owners are also being told to move their animals to higher ground without delay.

The district administration is closely monitoring river channels and bridges, with strict oversight continuing to ensure public safety. All necessary preparations have been made to handle potential flooding, according to the administration.

