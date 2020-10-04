UrduPoint.com
Rawal Dam Spot To Be Reopened For Tourists Soon: Ali Awan

Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Sunday said the Rawal Dam spot would be reopened soon for the capital's dwellers and tourists after completing mandatory work.

In a tweet, he said the site had remained closed for over a decade due to law and order and management issues.

He also shared a clipping of national daily, showing instruction of the National Assembly Committee on Water Resources regarding opening of the site for tourism promotion.

The citizens of the Federal Capital also expressed joy over the announcement and asked the departments concerned to promote 'Islamabad-the Beautiful' as a customized brand locally and internationally to attract more tourists.

Umar Nasar said Islamabad had huge potential for tourism for having a large number of tourist attraction in the city.

He urged the departments concerned to pay proper attention to the up-gradation of such sites.

