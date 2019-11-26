UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawal Dam's Commercial Fishing Rights: Govt Suffers Around Rs 44mln Loss

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:57 PM

Rawal Dam's commercial fishing rights: Govt suffers around Rs 44mln loss

The national exchequer is enduring minimum around Rs 44 million loss due to ongoing legal battle between the fisheries department of the capital's administration and M/s Younas Enterprises over Rawal Dam's commercial fishing rights, expired on January 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The national exchequer is enduring minimum around Rs 44 million loss due to ongoing legal battle between the fisheries department of the capital's administration and M/s Younas Enterprises over Rawal Dam's commercial fishing rights, expired on January 2019.

An official source in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration's Fisheries Department told APP on Tuesday that as per agreement the contractor was ought to pay four installments of Rs 11 million in two-year time period along with other taxes.

M/s Younas, who had won two-year fishing rights of Rawal Lake for Rs 44 million through an open auction on December 21, 2016, paid only three installments of Rs 11 million and did not submit the remaining amount in stipulated period.

The Deputy Commissioner Office, after fish deaths row in 2017, as arbitrator decided to extend their contract for another year subject to the rules and regulations as a compensation to the contractor.

He said, however, the arbitration could not become rule of court for being time barred and the extension to the contractor could not be materialized.

The department was expecting to fetch around Rs 60 million in a new contract sooner or later, he added.

The official said the department had terminated M/s Younas' contract in June this year and also imposed fine of Rs 20 million for unlalwful fishing after expiry of the contract.To a query, he said the recovery of fine was under process.

The contractor challenged the termination of contract in the civil court and obtained stay which remained in effect till July 23, 2019.

He said the department had recently conducted an operation in the area and confiscated their their boats, rods and other fishing equipments.

The official said the contractor had lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against the fisheries department's officials for allegedly lifting their fishing equipment.

"Our staffers are afraid of visiting the area after the registration of FIR against them," the official said when he was told about illegal fishing which was still in practice.

Contractor Bahadur Sher Afridi, said his company had to suffer financial loss of Rs 130 million due to the fish deaths in 2017 for alleged poisoning of the lake's water by locals.

The ICT administration, he said, formed a committee to redress our grievances and agreed to extend the contract for another year in lieu of the compensation awarded by the Deputy Commissioner Office after inquiring the incident of unnatural fish mortality.

Afridi said they have reared fish seed in the Rawal Lake with the fishing department's permission but a contract termination letter was served on June, 2019.

Meanwhile, the locals had also filed a petition in the apex court against the continuous illegal fishing in Rawal lake allegedly by the contractor despite the expiry of the contract, saying the practice was being carried out in connivance with the concerned department.

Locals said the fish had died due to over-fish seeding which caused lack of oxygen in the water and the contractor's accusation of poisoning water against them was baseless.

Raja Mudassar, who was also the petitioner in the writ filed by the locals, said they had withdrawn the petition after the Fisheries department assured the court that the fishing would not be allowed in the dam without legal rights.

He blamed the department for confiscating their boats during the last two months which affected their daily earning at the Lake View Park.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Company Fine Died Dam January June July December FIR 2017 2016 2019 Afridi Agreement Million Court

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Ex-MD PSO in LNG terminal case

12 minutes ago

Kaiser Bengali emphasizes policy making for local ..

25 minutes ago

UAE wins membership of OPCW Executive Board

44 minutes ago

PM apprises Saudi Prince about HR violations by In ..

4 minutes ago

Gayle says I don't get respect' after leaving str ..

4 minutes ago

Englan's Anderson to continue recovery in South Af ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.