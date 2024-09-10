Rawal Dam's Spillways To Open On Sept 11; Precautionary Measures Advised
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The district administration on Tuesday announced to release water of Rawal Dam and urged the residents, especially those in vulnerable areas, to take necessary precautions.
With the water level in Rawal Dam reaching 1752 feet, the district administration has confirmed that Rawal Dam’s spillways would be opened on September 11 at 6am. While precautionary measures have been put in place to ensure public safety.
Officials have advised residents to stay away from urban river channels, as the water release could lead to higher water flow.
Those living in low-lying areas are urged to implement safety measures and be prepared for possible flooding.
In case of emergencies, residents can contact to the district administration by dialing 16. Authorities have also advised farmers and livestock owners to move their cattle to safer areas in advance.
Strict monitoring of river channels and bridges will be carried out to track any changes in water levels. The district administration has assured the public that all necessary preparations to manage a potential flood situation have been completed.
