Rawal Division Police Held 11 Kite Flyers; Recover 123 Kites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Rawal Division police held 11 kite flyers; recover 123 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawal Division police in their crackdown against kite flyers conducted raids in different areas on Saturday and arrested 11 besides recovering 123 kites and 11 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan, Bani and New Town police conducted raids in their jurisdictions and rounded up Faisal ur Rehman, Basit Ali, Muhammad Rafi, Danish, Tarab, Hamza Ahmed, Numan, Owais, Ali Nawaz, Zahid Abbas and Tariq and recovered 123 kites with 11 kites flying string rolls from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

He said, the police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.

More Stories From Pakistan

