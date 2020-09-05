Rawal division Police held 324 criminals during month of August

Rawal Division Police in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up 324 criminals including 118 drug peddlers, 82 illegal weapons holders and 21 gamblers during the month of August, informed a Police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Rawal Division Police in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements rounded up 324 criminals including 118 drug peddlers, 82 illegal weapons holders and 21 gamblers during the month of August, informed a Police spokesman.

According to him, on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Rawal Division police under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Rai Mazhar conducted raids in different areas of the division to eradicate anti social activities and to ensure law and order situation.

He said, the division police netted 82 persons and registered 81 cases for possessing illegal weapon and recovered 4 Kalashnikov, 1 riffle, 30 pistol, 4 knives and huge quantity of ammunition from their custody.

Police registered 118 cases against drug paddlers and arrested 117 accused besides seized over 34 kg charras (Marijuana) and 566 liters liquor during last month.

The spokesman informed that the division police taking action against gamblers apprehended 21 while glistered 3 FIRs and recovered cash stake money amounting to Rs 41,550 besides 15 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

He said, police in their crackdown against Proclaimed Offenders arrested 4, A category criminals and 56, B category POs while 3 were arrested and 2 FIRs were registered for giving shelter to proclaimed offender.

Police also rounded up 8 accused while registered 7 FIRs for violating kite flying act and recovered 379 kites, 14 string rolls and other material.

The Division Police also arrested two loudspeaker Act violators and registered three cases while 30 accused were apprehended and registered 5 FIRs for violating 144 act.