Rawal Division Police Launch Search Operations In Different Areas

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:12 PM

Rawal Division Police launch search operations in different areas

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Rawalpindi Division Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Monday launched search operations in 6th and 7th Roads, Dhoke Kashmirian, Pirwadhai, Fauji Colony, Bungash Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdictions of New Town, Sadiqabad and Pirwadhi Police Stations, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHOs of New Town, Sadiqabad and Pirwadhai Police Stations conducted search operations and searched 17 hostels and 70 houses while 336 persons were also interrogated.

Police also checked particulars of various 25 tenants, he added.

The spokesman said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

More Stories From Pakistan

