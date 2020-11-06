Rawal Division police net 229 criminals

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawal Division Police, in its ongoing operation against drug peddlers, bootleggers, lawbreakers and Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net 229 criminals including 53 for holding illegal weapons, 94 drug peddlers and bootleggers during October.

According to a police spokesman, Rawal Division police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids against lawbreakers in different areas of the division.

He said, the division police netted 53 persons and registered 52 cases against them for possessing illegal weapons. Police also recovered two Kalashnikov, one gun, 41 pistols and four daggers from their possession during the period.

Rawal Division police also registered 93 cases against drug paddlers and bootleggers and arrested 94 accused besides seizing over 23 kg charras, 155 grams Ice, 353 liters liquor during last month.

Police also held three drunkards who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The spokesman informed that the division police taking action against gamblers registered five FIRs and arrested 13 accused. Police also recovered cash stake money amounting to Rs 63,815 and 14 mobile phones from their possession.

The division police also launched a crackdown against kite flying ban violators and arrested six besides registering 6 FIRs.

The police recovered 960 kites and 48 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

He said, Police in their crackdown against Proclaimed Offenders arrested four, A category criminals and 48, B category POs.

He said that the police would continue their operation against anti-social elements and indiscriminate action would be taken against the lawbreakers.