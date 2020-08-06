Rawal Division police net 395 criminals including 133 drug peddlers, 90 for holding illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Rawal Division Police in their ongoing operation against drug peddlers, bootleggers, lawbreakers and Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net 395 criminals including 90 for holding illegal weapons, 133 drug peddlers and bootleggers during July.

According to a police spokesman, Rawal Division police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids against lawbreakers in different areas of the division.

He said, the division police netted 90 persons and registered 88 cases against them for possessing illegal weapons.

The police also recovered two Kalashnikov, four guns/rifles, 65 pistols and 12 daggers from their possession during the period.

Rawal Division police also registered 130 cases against drug paddlers and bootleggers and arrested 133 accused besides seizing over 57 kg charras, one kg heroin, 1108 liters liquor during last month.

The spokesman informed that the division police taking action against gamblers registered 12 FIRs and arrested 23 accused.

The police also recovered cash stake money amounting to Rs 42,800, 20 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Rawal Division Police also managed to net 56 shopkeepers for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued against Covid-19 and registered 25 cases.

The division police also launched a crackdown against kite flying ban violators and arrested 21 besides registering 20 FIRs. The police recovered 2309 kites and 24 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

He said, Police in their crackdown against Proclaimed Offenders arrested nine, A category criminals and 63, B category POs.

He said that the police would continue their operation against anti-social elements and indiscriminate action would be taken against the lawbreakers.