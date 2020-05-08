UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawal Division Police Net 600 Criminals In April

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:54 PM

Rawal Division police net 600 criminals in April

Rawal Division Police under their crackdown launched against criminals managed to net 600 in April and recovered huge quantity of drugs, weapons and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Rawal Division Police under their crackdown launched against criminals managed to net 600 in April and recovered huge quantity of drugs, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Division, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, Rawal Division police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids and arrested 54 for possessing illegal weapons. Police recovered two Kalashnikov, two rifles, 44 pistols, two daggers and a large number of bullets.

He said, 47 drug paddlers were sent behind the bars during April and police seized 35 kg charras and 112 liters liquor.

Similarly, 67 gamblers were also rounded up and police recovered Rs 249,070 cash stake money, 60 mobile phones, a motorcycle while 10 cases were registered against the accused during the period.

The Spokesman informed that as many as 146 cases were lodged under Kite Flying Act and police nabbed 171 violators. Over 16407 kites, 514 kite flying string rolls and other items were also recovered from their possession.

206 persons who violated Section 144 were also booked during April while Rawal Division police succeeded to net 55 proclaimed offenders.

The SP said, the operation against the criminals and lawbreakers would continue.

He said, the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas had assigned the task to all officers concerned to curb activities of mischievous elements through high vigilance and effective policing.

Following these directions, strict patrolling was being maintained here in Rawal Division and police had busted several gangs of dacoits, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Drugs Rawalpindi Money April Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Huawei Brings its Technological Marvels a Step Clo ..

6 minutes ago

111 more arrested for profiteering, violation of l ..

9 minutes ago

Man dies, one injures in Dasht firing in Quetta

6 minutes ago

Five Proclaimed offenders held in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago

Migratory birds enjoy free space amid reduced huma ..

6 minutes ago

Governor Imran Ismail is a frontline hero against ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.