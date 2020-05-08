Rawal Division police net 600 criminals in April

Rawal Division Police under their crackdown launched against criminals managed to net 600 in April and recovered huge quantity of drugs, weapons and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Rawal Division Police under their crackdown launched against criminals managed to net 600 in April and recovered huge quantity of drugs, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Division, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, Rawal Division police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids and arrested 54 for possessing illegal weapons. Police recovered two Kalashnikov, two rifles, 44 pistols, two daggers and a large number of bullets.

He said, 47 drug paddlers were sent behind the bars during April and police seized 35 kg charras and 112 liters liquor.

Similarly, 67 gamblers were also rounded up and police recovered Rs 249,070 cash stake money, 60 mobile phones, a motorcycle while 10 cases were registered against the accused during the period.

The Spokesman informed that as many as 146 cases were lodged under Kite Flying Act and police nabbed 171 violators. Over 16407 kites, 514 kite flying string rolls and other items were also recovered from their possession.

206 persons who violated Section 144 were also booked during April while Rawal Division police succeeded to net 55 proclaimed offenders.

The SP said, the operation against the criminals and lawbreakers would continue.

He said, the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas had assigned the task to all officers concerned to curb activities of mischievous elements through high vigilance and effective policing.

Following these directions, strict patrolling was being maintained here in Rawal Division and police had busted several gangs of dacoits, he added.