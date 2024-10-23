‘Rawal Institute of Health Sciences’ inaugurate public health card scheme

Rawal Institute of Health Sciences (RIHS) here on Wednesday introduced Public Health Card for each family on nominal price of Rs. 12,500 on yearly basis in collaboration with State Life Insurance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Rawal Institute of Health Sciences (RIHS) here on Wednesday introduced Public Health Card for each family on nominal price of Rs. 12,500 on yearly basis in collaboration with State Life Insurance.

Launching ceremony was held here at a local hotel, with signing of a document between RIHS and State Life Insurance.

Currently, the Institute is running a 500-bed teaching hospital along with a well-equipped medical college.

Elaborating the Health Card Scheme, Chairman RIHS Khaqan Waheed Khawaja said the patients at hospital will receive dedicated in and out-door treatment, besides surgery and dental services. Required medicines will also be provided under the Health Card insurance.

The scheme was especially launched for poor and deserving people. In first phase, 5000 families will be registered for the treatment for patients of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The facility will be gradually extended to the people of entire Pakistan and AJK.

The Rawal Hospital carried diversified faculty and staff, involved in a wide range of activities including medical student education, patient care, teaching, research, and community service.

Besides, the RIHS motivate, inspire, and enable students to become exceptional and compassionate physicians, surgeons, researchers, and leaders to change the world.

Waheed Khawaja added, "Our mission is to create an equal opportunity for all students for their intellectual, spiritual, emotional, cultural & physical development, in order to grow up as the best of medical and dental practitioners.

We are committed to deliver compassionate, cost-effective and excellent medical care to our patients."

The Rawal General and Dental Hospital was established in 2011, under the inspiring leadership of its Chairman Mr.

Khaqan Waheed Khawaja; who belongs to a family of Medical Professionals.

His father Dr. Waheed ud Din Khawaja was one of the top class health practitioners of the sub-continent.

With the vision to create a state of the art, all under one roof health care facility, they started working on the project in 2010, in consultation with the highly experienced medical specialists.

Initially they started practicing in the three stories building of RG & DH Lehtrar Road Khana Islamabad.

The services available back then included; Emergency, Pediatrics, Gynecology, Orthopedics, ENT, Eye and General Surgery, with 200 beds.

In 2013, RG&DH expanded their services and inaugurated some more departments such as Cardiac surgery, Pediatric surgery, Orthopedic surgery, Neurosurgery and Urology. The number of beds also increased up to 500.

In 2015, they opened Dialysis and Endoscopy units, and Coronary Care Unit (CCU), consisting of 10 beds.

These specialized units have been providing health facilities to the patients of Nephrology and Gastroenterology, respectively. Despite being functioning in the private sector, the hospital offers affordable and nominal charges for Medical care services in the Capital territory.

The Rawal Team comprising of its management, consultants, medical and paramedical staff, are constantly striving to make it even better and better place for the community, every passing moment. Now after a decade’s dedicated and committed hard work and with the help of All Mighty Allah (SwT), we proudly stand out among our competitors as an icon of excellent Medical Care Providers of Pakistan.