UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawal Lake Case: Court Adjourns Hearing Till March 9

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:20 PM

Rawal lake case: court adjourns hearing till March 9

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday recorded the statement of Investigation Officer (IO) Muhammad Asjad in a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fish

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday recorded the statement of Investigation Officer (IO) Muhammad Asjad in a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fish.

The hearing was resumed by ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas the prosecution disclosed that IO Asjad, summoned for the day, was present in the court and pleaded for recording his statement.

The court later recorded the statement of IO and directed the defense counsel to ask any question regarding the statement.

Later the court summoned other witnesses for the next date of hearing which was fixed for March 9.

Main accused Jahangir Abbasi along with four other accused, nominated in three FIRs, were present in the court. All the accused are on bail in the matter.

The Secretariat Police had registered three FIRs against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and four others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the water of Rawal lake.

An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal lake whereas two otherFIRs were registered on behalf of fisheries department under terrorism clauses.The hearing wasadjourned till March 9.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Water March FIR All Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Intl' conference on climate change and smart use o ..

10 seconds ago

Dollar gains Rs 0.14 in interbank

12 seconds ago

NTDC completes double circuit transmission line

59 seconds ago

Known actress and singer Ayyan Ali appears on soci ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese National Who Transferred Via Moscow From I ..

4 minutes ago

Body of missing girl found in fields in Faisalabad ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.