Rawal lake case: court adjourns hearing till March 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday recorded the statement of Investigation Officer (IO) Muhammad Asjad in a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fish.

The hearing was resumed by ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas the prosecution disclosed that IO Asjad, summoned for the day, was present in the court and pleaded for recording his statement.

The court later recorded the statement of IO and directed the defense counsel to ask any question regarding the statement.

Later the court summoned other witnesses for the next date of hearing which was fixed for March 9.

Main accused Jahangir Abbasi along with four other accused, nominated in three FIRs, were present in the court. All the accused are on bail in the matter.

The Secretariat Police had registered three FIRs against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and four others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the water of Rawal lake.

An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal lake whereas two otherFIRs were registered on behalf of fisheries department under terrorism clauses.The hearing wasadjourned till March 9.