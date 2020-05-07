Rawal Lake poison mixing case: ATC adjourns hearing till May 11

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday adjourned the hearing in a case pertaining to the mixing of poison in Rawal Lake for catching fishes till May 11, without further proceedings.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing but it was adjourned as lawyers are not appearing before the court due to COVID-19 pandemic.

It may be mention here that the court has recorded the final statement of all the accused under Section 342 Cr.

PC whereas final arguments of the parties are supposed to be recorded during the hearing.

The secretariat police have registered three FIRs against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and four others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the Rawal Lake water.

An FIR has been registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal Lake whereas two other FIRs have been registered on behalf of fisheries department under the terrorism clauses.

