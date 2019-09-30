UrduPoint.com
Rawal Lake Poison Mixing Case; Court Adjourns Hearing Till October 7

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:30 PM

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fish at the accused request as they pleaded that their counsel was unable to attend the court proceeding for the day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fish at the accused request as they pleaded that their counsel was unable to attend the court proceeding for the day.

ATC-I Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan resumed the hearing whereas the accused Jahangir Abbasi pleaded for adjournment which the court accepted and also directed to appoint a counsel till the next hearing.

The court was supposed to indict all the three accused on the day which will now be done in the next hearing.

The Secretariat Police had registered three FIRs against the accused Jhangir Ahmed Abbasi and two others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the water of Rawal lake which is also the main source of water supply to the twin cities.

An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal lake whereas two other FIRs were registered on behalf of fisheries department under terrorism clauses during the last year.

All the three alleged accused are on bail and were present in the court.

The hearing was adjourned till October 7.

