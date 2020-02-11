UrduPoint.com
Rawal Lake Poison Mixing Case; Court Adjourns Hearing Till February 26

Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:15 PM

Rawal lake poison mixing case; court adjourns hearing till February 26

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fish at the defense counsel request without any further proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fish at the defense counsel request without any further proceedings.

Hearing was resumed whereas the associate of defense counsel pleaded the court that senior counsel was unable to attend the court proceedings due his engagements any superior courts.

Accused Jahangir Abbasi was present in the court.

The Secretariat Police had registered three FIRs against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and two others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the water of Rawal lake which is also the main source of water supply to the twin cities.

An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal lake whereas two other FIRs were registered on behalf of fisheries department under terrorism clauses during the last year.

The hearing was adjourned till February 26.

