Rawal lake poison mixing case; court adjourns hearing till March 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fish at the defense counsel request without any further proceedings.

Hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas the defense counsel pleaded that witness summoned for the day was unable to appear before the court due to some reasons.

He pleaded the court for adjournment which the court accepted and adjourned the hearing without any proceedings.

Main accused Jahangir Abbasi along with four other accused nominated in three FIRs registered against them at Secretariat Police Station were present in the court.

All the accused are on bail in the matter.

The Secretariat Police had registered three FIRs against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and four others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the water of Rawal lake which is also the main source of water supply to the twin cities.

An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal lake whereas two other FIRs were registered on behalf of fisheries department under terrorism clauses.The hearing was adjourned till March 2.