Rawal Lake poison mixing case; court adjourns hearing till March 25

The hearing in a case of mixing poison in Rawal Lake for catching fishes was adjourned due to the leave of Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) judge without any further proceedings

The court of the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan had recorded the final statement of all the accused under section 342 Cr.

PC whereas final arguments of the parties were supposed to be recorded during the hearing.

The hearing will now be resumed on March 25. The secretariat police had registered the three FIRs against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and four others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the Rawal Lake water.

An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal Lake whereas two other FIRs were registered on behalf of fisheries department under the terrorism clauses.