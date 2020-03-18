Rawal lake poison mixing case; court records accused statement

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Wednesday recorded the final statement of all the accused under section 342 Cr.PC in a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal lake for catching fishes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here Wednesday recorded the final statement of all the accused under section 342 Cr.PC in a case pertaining to mixing poison in Rawal lake for catching fishes.

The hearing was resumed by ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas all the accused were present in the court.

The court recorded the statement of all four accused and directed to complete the arguments in the next date of hearing which was fixed for March 19.

The Secretariat Police had registered the three FIRs against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and four others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the Rawal lake water.

An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing of Rawal lake whereas two other FIRs were registered on behalf of fisheries department under the terrorism clauses.