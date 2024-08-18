Open Menu

Rawalakot Emerges As Top Tourist Destination In AJK Valley

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Rawalakot emerges as top tourist destination in AJK valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Rawalakot, a hidden gem in the heart of Kashmir has emerged as a breathtaking beauty and attraction hub for tourists, captivating visitors with its pristine landscapes, lush green meadows and serene atmosphere making it a must-visit destination for those seeking natural splendour and tranquillity.

To cater to the growing demand, several new hotels and resorts have been developed in the area, offering comfortable and luxurious stays to visitors, said a report aired by ptv news channel.

Additionally, the local government has initiated various infrastructure development projects to enhance the overall tourist experience, said a visitor.

The development of new tourist sites in Rawalakot, such as the Rawalakot Lake View Park and the Poonch River Front, has further boosted the area's appeal, said a tourist.

These sites offer stunning views, recreational activities, and a glimpse into the local culture, making Rawalakot an ideal destination for families, adventure seekers and nature lovers, he added.

"I recently stayed at the Rawalakot hills resort and was blown away by the breathtaking views and top-notch amenities. The staff was friendly and helpful, making our stay truly unforgettable", said a foreign tourist in valley.

The hotels are now much batter than previous modern, clean and offer great value for money.

The local food is also delicious and authentic, said another tourist from Punjab.

The construction of new roads and highways has made traveling to Rawalakot much easier and faster. It is a great step towards developing the area's infrastructure, said a traveler.

The local government's efforts to plant trees and promote reforestation in Rawalakot will also being help in maintain the area's ecological balance and mitigate climate change, said a visitor.

Owner of Nazara Resort in Rawalakot Waseem said that we are committed to provide an exceptional experience for tourists where recently various resorts were being upgraded with latest facilities, including comfortable seating arrangements, modern toilet facilities and a diverse range of delicious food options.

As a result, tourists have expressed immense satisfaction with their stay, praising the resort's warm hospitality, stunning views, and tranquil atmosphere.

He said we are continues to strive for excellence, ensuring that every guest feels at home and leaves with a smile on their face.

With its breathtaking scenery, improved facilities, and unparalleled service, Nazara Resort is fast becoming the go-to destination for those seeking a serene and rejuvenating getaway in Rawalakot, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalakot Hub Money National University From Government PTV Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

1 day ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

1 day ago
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

1 day ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

1 day ago
 AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

1 day ago
 DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwa ..

DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala

1 day ago
 Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox v ..

Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine

1 day ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent pe ..

Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent performance: Azma

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan