Rawalpidi Police held five kite sellers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers managed to net five kite sellers and flyers besides recovering 130 kites and four flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, district police on the directive of City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids and arrested kite flying ban violators.

He said, R.A.Bazar and New Town police arrested five violators namely Usama Iqbal, Zahidan Shafique, Kamran Matloob, Rashid Nawaz and Mudassir and recovered 130 kites and 10 string rolls.

He said, the raids would continue to ensure implementation on the ban on kite flying. Strict action in accordance with the law is being taken against rules violators, he added.