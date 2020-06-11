UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpidi Police Held Five Kite Sellers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:04 PM

Rawalpidi Police held five kite sellers

Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers managed to net five kite sellers and flyers besides recovering 130 kites and four flying string rolls from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers managed to net five kite sellers and flyers besides recovering 130 kites and four flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, district police on the directive of City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids and arrested kite flying ban violators.

He said, R.A.Bazar and New Town police arrested five violators namely Usama Iqbal, Zahidan Shafique, Kamran Matloob, Rashid Nawaz and Mudassir and recovered 130 kites and 10 string rolls.

He said, the raids would continue to ensure implementation on the ban on kite flying. Strict action in accordance with the law is being taken against rules violators, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Russia&#039;s coronavirus case tally passes half m ..

36 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Aldar retail sign major partnershi ..

36 minutes ago

DP World concludes acquisition of TIS Container Te ..

36 minutes ago

Mubadala&#039;s total comprehensive income reaches ..

36 minutes ago

Non-bailable notice issued for former PM Nawaz Sha ..

48 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 849 new coronavirus recoveries

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.